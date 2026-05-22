Heart by Heart set to play Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Sunday night

Heart By Heart is set to perform at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, bassist and drummer for the band Heart during the 1970s and early 1980s, are now touring as Heart By Heart.

Fossen, who grew up in the Seattle area, has been a frequent visitor to Ocean Shores over the years. He said Sunday’s show has been a long time coming.

“We have a really good friend who does sound at the Quinault Casino and he has been trying to get us there for a long time. For some reason we’ve been busy or they haven’t had an open night. They called us up and said they had a cancellation,” Fossen said. “We’ve been going to Ocean Shores since I was a kid. I love the place. There’s a couple of restaurants that we like down there, we’ve been there several times the last couple of years. It’s a neat place. I love it.”

The band features vocalist Somar Macek, guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont and guitarist Chad Quist. Heart By Heart presents a powerful, dynamic show that includes all the favorite Heart hits as well as deep album cuts that fans will love.

“As far as I’m concerned, all of our shows are special. When we get asked to do a show we try to play as well and good as we possibly can for every single show,” Fossen said. “Heart By Heart, we try to make the songs sound like they did when Heart used to play back in the late ’70s, early ’80s. We stick to the arrangements, we stick to the key, we stick to the way it was written and recorded so that when people hear Heart By Heart they can experience the nostalgia and trigger their memories. We have a couple of energetic people in the band, Lizzy Daymont on guitar and Chad Quist on guitar and [vocalist] Somar [Macek], they’re pretty lively. Mike and I are the rhythm section so we hold it down and pay attention to making the foundation as solid as we can so they can have fun and run around the stage and sing and play and do all the things they love to do.”

Fossen and Derosier are the powerful driving engine behind Heart’s classic hits like Barracuda, Straight On, Crazy On You, Magic Man, Even It Up, Dog & Butterfly, Heartless, Kick It Out, and more. First formed by Fossen in 1969, Heart went on to release six top-10 albums and landed 20 hit singles on the Billboard Top 40 chart. In recognition of their contributions to these iconic recordings, and to Heart’s first seven years of national and international touring, Fossen and Derosier were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the original Heart lineup in 2013.

Doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ The $30 entry includes a beverage coupon.