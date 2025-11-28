Showcase Oakville extolls virtues of small-town living

Despite her acclaimed writings, renowned 19th century author and poet Lydia Maria Child is perhaps best known to today’s audiences for her poem “Over the river and through the wood,” which is commonly associated with Thanksgiving car rides and prominently featured in 1973’s “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

As remote as some places in Grays Harbor are, this poem and the associated sing-along best describes the way to the tiny hamlet of Oakville, which is located along U.S.Highway 12 southeast of Elma.

On Monday, Nov. 24, Oakville-native and mortgage loan officer for US Bank Charlee Paull became an evangelist for her hometown by hosting Showcase Oakville at Oakville High School. Paull delivered the opening presentation and explained “Timber Town’s” 120-year-old history, demographics, housing market, utility rates, and proximity to major population hubs. The 41-year-old described her upbringing, some of the people peculiar to Oakville, and her favorite things to do.

Invited guests included a number of real estate, financial and building professionals from the surrounding area.

“I’m so excited to bring this to you today. … We have four different counties that are represented here. I’m excited to share with you the history, progress and opportunity I believe make my hometown so special,” Paull said. “There’s no other place that I would call home other than ‘Timber Town, USA.’ Why I love my hometown, I was born and raised right here, graduated in 2002, and then made my home here in 2010. There’s something special about a place that even in your 40s you choose to come back to and make yourself home. Some of my favorite traditions and memories are built right here.”

Next up, Oakville School District Superintendent Rich Staley gave a detailed presentation on the history of Oakville school buildings and recent efforts to build new and renovate existing facilities. Staley also discussed enrollment, teacher retention, the relationship with the Chehalis Tribe, and technology available to students (who all get free breakfast and lunch).

“The buildings were falling apart, kids were not proud to be here, it was a really rough place. It wasn’t a very good situation. I sat down with the board when I took over this job and we were having serious discussions about shutting down and collapsing the district,” Staley said. “In February 2020, before COVID, we are able to pass a bond at 66% and at that same exact time we were able to apply for and get what’s called a small school modernization grant. Between those, we had about $20-25 million to do substantial changes to the campus.”

In eight years, enrollment has rebounded from 207 to 347 students and the Oakville School District has been able to increase staff and add early learning programs.

Liz Marriott of the all-volunteer Oakville Chamber of Commerce then discussed events the town is known for such as its Independence Day festivities, which include a parade, Scoot the Route car show, kids zone, vendors, and a popular beer garden. Marriott also talked about the upcoming free spaghetti feed and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“When we moved here, I moved here in 2017, we lived in Oregon in the Portland area, and my husband retired from federal employment, and we wanted acreage and we wanted a log home, and could not find anything we could afford in Oregon. We found our dream home here in Oakville. We made this our community our home. We chose this community. It has been a decision we’re not sorry for,” Marriott said. “Our chamber is small but we are mighty. … As a chamber we also help sponsor the giving tree, which has been going on since about I think 1984, making sure (for) low-income families that there are presents under the tree for those kids. Our community is small but it is very mighty.”

District 1 County Commissioner Georgia Miller was unable to attend the event due to a Board of County Commissioners retreat, however, Miller did pass along a video message expressing her support for the residents of Oakville.

“I know sometimes it feels like Oakville is on an island, but you’re not, you’re an important part of Grays Harbor and I see you,” Miller said in her recorded remarks. “I’m committed to fighting for your values and doing what’s right for you. Just know that I’m here for you, I’m available and I’m cheering you on.”

Paull then took the opportunity to announce her candidacy for Grays Harbor County Auditor via Facebook Live. The attendees then broke into three groups for extensive guided tours of the school buildings, classrooms, cafeteria, kitchen, athletic fields and gymnasiums, track and playground.

Paull, who recently participated as a guest speaker at the Greater Grays Harbor Business Forum Lunch on real estate, said that it was Staley’s idea to hold Showcase Oakville.

“Rich actually approached me about changing the narrative for Oakville, and so it was all his idea and I jumped in with both feet and put it together,” Paull said. “I think the biggest thing is the misconception about it possibly being in Thurston County, and it’s not, it’s in Grays Harbor County, which means for our home buyers, it’s lower property taxes. The cost of ownership when we’re in a need of affordable housing can be a big win for those buyers. That is the biggest thing, is just the education piece, and then the value you get for what is all here.”

If Oakville if your kind of place, maybe it’ll be over the river and through the woods … to your house we go.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Liz Marriott of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce speaks at Showcase Oakville.

Oakville School District Superintendent Rich Staley gave a detailed presentation at Showcase Oakville. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)