Showcase Grays Harbor to tour North Beach

First launched in 2000, Showcase Grays Harbor was created by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. to offer residents a behind-the-scenes look at various businesses and industries throughout the county that are often inaccessible to community members.

This year’s tour will highlight Grays Harbor’s North Beach. Participants begin by boarding one of four Grays Harbor Transit buses in Hoquiam at Immanuel Baptist Church (1200 Soule Ave.) before riding to the tour stops. The tour is on Friday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tour stops include:

Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores — Explore local ecology, coastal history and the region’s natural wonders.

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort — Discover one of Ocean Shores’ most vibrant developments, showcasing coastal living and tourism amenities.

Lunch in Seabrook — Enjoy a delicious catered lunch in this picturesque beach town with presentations on Seabrook’s growth and future plans, followed by time to explore and visit the unique shops and businesses in the Seabrook Town Center.

Lytle Seafoods — The tour concludes with a visit to this iconic coastal business for a behind-the-scenes look at oyster farming and a fresh oyster tasting experience.

Tickets are on sale now! Please note: Tickets are extremely limited due to transportation capacity. If you’re interested in joining in on Showcase Grays Harbor, purchase your ticket ASAP.

Showcase Grays Harbor pricing: GGHI members $80; GGHI non-members $100.

Event sponsorships at varying levels are still exclusively available to GGHI members. If interested email info@graysharbor.org.

Questions: Contact GGHI at 360-532-7888 or info@graysharbor.org.