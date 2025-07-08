Shoalwaters establish formal relations with state agency

The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe entered into government-to-government relations with the Washington state Department of Commerce, joining a shortlist of other tribes that have struck a formal agreement with the agency.

Shoalwater Bay Chairman Quintin Swanson and state Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn signed the memorandum of understanding, which Commerce said “removes administrative barriers, improves communications, implements culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more.”

The Shoalwaters are the seventh tribe in Washington that Commerce has signed such an MOU with, and the agency expects to sign similar agreements with additional tribes over the next year. There are 29 federally recognized tribes in the state.

Swanson said in a news release that the MOU is not just a significant formal agreement, but is also a “gesture of trust and a reaffirmation of our sovereignty, our partnership, and our shared responsibility to uplift our people.”

“By solidifying our partnership through this MOU, it will only strengthen communication and allow more focus on solutions rooted in tribal values and priorities,” he added. “We appreciate Commerce’s commitment to working with us government-to-government, and we look forward to what this collaboration will bring for our community.”

The Shoalwaters, Nguyễn said, have cared for their people and surroundings for many generations, and added that Commerce was looking forward to building a strong government-to-government relationship with the tribe.

“We are glad to strengthen our partnership, to memorialize the ways we can better honor their sovereignty, and to work alongside people who have cared for community from time immemorial,” he said.