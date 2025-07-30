Satsop School Bell part of $6M restoration project

The bell will ring again, but this time it will be a bit shinier.

This summer, construction has begun at the Satsop School under a $6 million modernization grant they received last summer from the state.

While the integrity of the school will be upheld, changes include new amenities in the gym such as bathrooms. Additionally, portions of the building will be restored to look as it did originally. Portions of the building will feature original slate chalkboards, refinished fir flooring and 20th century pendant lighting.

One important component of the project is the restoration of the Satsop School Bell. Its vibrant sound is recognizable to many and evokes memories of school days at Satsop. Manufactured by the C.S Bell Company of Hillsboro Ohio, the maker’s marks inside indicate that the bell was cast on March 27, 1903. It would have been placed in the belfry shortly after, which is where it has remained until today.

For the first time in 122 years, the bell has been removed from the belfry for cleaning, restoration and repair. The process will include a deep clean, removal of rust, replacement of bolts and a fresh coat of paint.

Once the bell is returned, the belfry will be modified to better display the bell. The walls in the belfry also hold many memories of the past as countless students have signed their names on the walls dating as far back as 1924.

Restoring the bell is just a small part of what will help preserve the Satsop School.

“If we don’t work to preserve what once was, small town schools such as Satsop will cease to exist or even be remembered,” said Satsop School teacher Sarah Protheroe, who is in charge of the restoration project, along with Jamie ODonnell, a project assistant with Rock Project Management Services. “It has taken a strong community of people who have been willing to offer their support that has kept this school a sacred place where old fashioned values meet modern practices. The Satsop School will continue to be a reminder of the past, while also being a pillar of the future.

The Satsop School District serves approximately 60 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Satsop Elementary School contains three classrooms, a library, a multi-purpose room and an office.

“After years of managing on a tight budget, the ability to make these improvements is a dream come true,” said School Superintendent and Principal Tiffany Osgood. “Our community of families love our school, so we are relieved to be able to keep the school’s historic feel while addressing building needs and improving safety.”

The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) prioritized Satsop’s application highly when ranked among small districts all over the state. The state’s Small District Modernization funding is only available to districts with fewer than 1,000 students that also do not have a sufficient tax base to cover the cost of needed upgrades. Applications for funding are ranked on how they will improve health, safety, and education.

History

During the 1840’s westward expansion was at its peak. Settlers from all over began moving west in search of rich land. Many small towns across rural America were established, finding their fortune in logging and mining. As these small towns grew, schools, mercantiles, and hotels were built to accommodate the needs of these “boom towns.

As time marched on and modern practices began, many of these small towns dried up, leaving behind old buildings and relics of the past. While much of Satsop has changed over time, one thing has not; their little red schoolhouse.

Built around 1902, Satsop School has been a pillar of the community for over a century. Each morning from September to June its doors open and its bell rings just as it has for the last 120 years.