Salmonella outbreak prompts egg recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued the following warning: “Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled chicken eggs distributed by August Egg Company,” as the agency conducts an investigation, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of an ongoing salmonella outbreak affecting nine states, with seven states, including Washington, reporting cases.

According to the FDA advisory, recalled brown cage free eggs and brown certified organic eggs were distributed from Feb. 3, 2025, through May 15, 2025, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, in California and Nevada to retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs.

The eggs were also distributed from Feb. 3, 2025, through May 6, 2025, with sell-by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois. The FDA is working with August Egg to determine if eggs were distributed elsewhere.

August Egg of Hilmar, California, issued a voluntary recall of “1,700,000 dozen brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

The recalled eggs have a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126 printed on the carton or package.

According to the recall notice, “August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time. Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens.”

To-date, 79 cases of illness have been reported with 21 hospitalizations. According to the FDA, “Consumers should check their refrigerators for the recalled eggs and should return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.”