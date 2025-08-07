Runners turn out for Feet on the Street in Elma

With classic cars lining either side of the start line by city hall, 25 runners turned out to participate in the Feet on the Street, a 5k (3.1 mile) run through Elma before the Heat on the Street event began at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This was the first year for Feet on the Street. We decided to “try to do something off-season for the kids and the community,” said Travis Finfrock, who has been coach of the Elma Cross Country since 2020.

The Elma Cross Country Boosters club organized the 5k as a fundraiser for the cross-country team.

“We’re trying to rebuild the program,” Matthew Beauregard, president of the Boosters Club, explained, adding that they’ve purchased new uniforms for the team and are looking to offer more team-building activities. “We’ll keep building upon this and do more.”