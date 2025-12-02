Ring in the New Year with State Parks’ First Day Hikes

Washington State Parks’ First Day Hikes offer an experience for everyone to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state parks.

Locally, Bottle Beach, Griffiths-Priday and Lake Sylvia are participating.

Participate in staff-led and self-guided hikes, snowshoe excursions, trail rides, polar plunges, scavenger hunts and more at 30-plus parks on New Year’s Day. When you are done, don’t forget to pick up your free, collectible Washington State Parks 2026 First Day Hikes button.

All hikes are free and a Discover Pass is not needed to park on state managed lands on Jan. 1, our first Washington State Parks free day of 2026. However, you may need to register for some events with participation limits and/or purchase the appropriate Sno-Park permit for parks that become Sno-Parks during the winter (Fields Spring, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee and Mount Spokane).

Bottle Beach First Day Hike

Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with fresh air, sweeping views, and the magic of winter birdwatching. Join Washington State Parks staff and volunteers for a guided First Day Hike at Bottle Beach State Park.

This easy, family-friendly hike follows a flat, one-and-a-half-mile round-trip trail and beach through coastal wetlands to a wildlife viewing platform overlooking Grays Harbor. Along the way, we’ll share the unique natural and cultural history of Bottle Beach.

Participants can expect to see a variety of wintering waterfowl and maybe even some early shorebirds. Binoculars and cameras are encouraged!

Name of hike: Bottles, Birds, and Beginnings

Length of hike: 1.5 miles

Where to meet: Bottle Beach State Park parking lot

Is this hike for beginners? Yes

Suggested minimum age of children to attend: all ages

ADA accessible? No

Stroller accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? No

Registration required: Email: grayland.beach@parks.wa.gov

Things to bring: Hiking boots, binoculars, a sense of wonder.

Griffiths-Priday First Day Hike

Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take a stroll through the dune grass and Shore Pines to walk along the Connor Creek sandspit before hitting the beach and seeing the Pacific Ocean. This trail allows guests to see the power of the ocean and how it can impact the landscape thanks to the ever-changing Connor Creek flowing out into the ocean. Once we climb down the dunes onto the beach, you’ll be able to see trees that have washed ashore and look for sand dollars. Griffiths-Priday is home to many migratory birds like bald eagles and sandpipers and several marine wildlife species.

Length of hike: 2 miles (1 mile hike in, 1 mile hike back out)

Where to meet: Griffiths-Priday Picnic Shelter

Is this hike for beginners? Yes

Suggested minimum age of children to attend: 5

ADA accessible? No

Stroller accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? Yes

Registration required: No

Things to bring: Hiking boots or water-resistant shoes are recommended. It can get windy on the beach, so a water-resistant warm jacket is also recommended.

Lake Sylvia First Day Hikes

Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hike Options:

1.5 Lake Trail – Open to all ages

Meet at the Legacy Pavilion at 11 a.m. The hike will begin there and will go around the lake, 1.5 miles. The trail can be slippery and muddy, so rain/mud boots are heavily recommended.

.5 Mile kids hike

Our kids hike begins at the legacy pavilion. The group will be led by staff over the bridge and up through group camp and back toward the dam and back to the legacy pavilion. Along the way plant species and little critters will be discussed.

Length of Hike: .5- 1.5 miles

Where to Meet: Legacy Pavilion

Is this hike for beginners? Yes

Suggested minimum age of children to attend: all ages welcome

ADA accessible? No

Stroller accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? Yes

Restrictions: No restrictions

Registration required: No

Things to bring: Rain boots, hiking poles highly recommended.