Ride the Harbor takes cyclists on a tour of Grays Harbor County

Through a combination of backroads and state highways, over 130 cyclists spent Saturday morning cycling from McCleary to Westport.

Cowbells sounded as the cyclists took off from McCleary’s start line, and the chilly overcast morning turned into a sunny afternoon at the beach for the finishers in Westport.

This is the fifth year for Summit Pacific Medical Foundation’s Ride the Harbor: Tour de Wellness, which also saw the highest participation thus far. Many of the Ride the Harbor participants come from within an hour of Grays Harbor County, said Brad Thomas, executive director of Summit Pacific Medical Foundation.

“Probably half of our participants are on a team and the other half are individuals,” Thomas said. “Our growth has come from the individuals.”

Nineteen teams registered, with the roster including local businesses, such as Elma Family Dental and Simpson Door. The top three fundraising teams were Farmers Insurance, Whistle Pigs, and Providence Swedish.

Nearly all the cyclists cycled the 52 miles to Westport, with some ending their ride in Montesano. Tara Turner, who lives in Olympia and works for Wellpoint, one of the event’s sponsors, shared this was the second year she has participated.

“It’s stunning to get to see the scenery,” she said.

A new ride option this year was the 7.5-mile ride to Elma, which McCleary resident Cathy Colley chose to complete.

“I’m committed in my brain that I’m going to Elma,” she said — which she did. Her ride was an adult tricycle to demonstrate that older people could ride safely.

Around 1 p.m., the first wave of riders arrived at Westport’s Cove Street Park with the viewing tower as the finish line backdrop, and the final wave arriving at 2 p.m. At the finish line, cyclists were treated to a BBQ lunch and beer garden.

Over 40 volunteers, many of whom were Summit Pacific Medical Center employees, family, and friends, staffed the water and snack stations along the route and cheered on the riders as they passed. Summit Pacific Center Commissioner Georgette Hiles was one of several volunteers at the McCleary welcome tent and shared that she’s volunteered every year because she enjoys meeting the people and helping the Foundation.

At Montesano’s stop, Traci Harris and her dog, Wiggy, both outfitted in fluorescent green safety vests, directed riders and stopped traffic.

“We’ve volunteered at all the Summit events,” she said. “If I can bring her, I will go.”

Nathan Hersey, the development specialist with Summit Pacific Medical Center, reported that Ride the Harbor raised $56,528 so far, of which $1,600 was in donations and $45,500 in sponsorships. And in October, planning will begin for next year’s Ride the Harbor.

Andrea Watts / The Daily World At the water/snack station in Montesano, Wiggy and her owner, Traci Harris, directed cyclists and traffic.