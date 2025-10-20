Return of the salmon discussion comes to Schafer State Park

By The Daily World • October 20, 2025 1:30 am
WDFW About 24,000 adult chum salmon return to Kennedy Creek each year to spawn. Kennedy Creek is located at West Old Olympic Highway (halfway between Shelton and Olympia between mileposts 356 and 357).
WDFW About 24,000 adult chum salmon return to Kennedy Creek each year to spawn. Kennedy Creek is located at West Old Olympic Highway (halfway between Shelton and Olympia between mileposts 356 and 357).

The splashes of fins and the patter of rain mean one thing: salmon are back.

Join the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State Parks at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at Schafer State Park — Shelter 1 1365 W. Schafer Road, Elma, where they will discuss the return of salmon to coastal rivers.

Learn about the life cycle, anatomy and unique traits of this important fish species. This family-friendly event will include children’s activities. Please dress for the weather.

The Discover Pass fee for this event will be covered by FOSLS for attendees. Info: 360-482-3852, www.fosls.org.