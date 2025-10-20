Return of the salmon discussion comes to Schafer State Park

The splashes of fins and the patter of rain mean one thing: salmon are back.

Join the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State Parks at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at Schafer State Park — Shelter 1 1365 W. Schafer Road, Elma, where they will discuss the return of salmon to coastal rivers.

Learn about the life cycle, anatomy and unique traits of this important fish species. This family-friendly event will include children’s activities. Please dress for the weather.

The Discover Pass fee for this event will be covered by FOSLS for attendees. Info: 360-482-3852, www.fosls.org.