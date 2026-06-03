Transformer blows causing fire near Olympic Stadium

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A transformer exploded near the Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam Wednesday morning.

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Residents near Olympic Stadium Wednesday morning in Hoquiam were awoken by a loud explosion and fire as a tree came down and snapped a PUD pole causing the transformer to blow.

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Wednesday morning at 5:47 Hoquiam and Aberdeen fire departments were dispatched to smoke and flames seen from the area of Olympic Stadium.

Initial units on scene found a downed power pole with transformers on fire. The fire was carefully contained due to energized lines. A tree across the street had fallen and broke/pulled down the pole next to the stadium.

The stadium was unharmed. The PUD was working Wednesday morning to remove the tree and repair the broken pole and transformers.

“Thank you to Grays Harbor PUD and Hoquiam Public Works for their assistance,” Hoquiam Fire Department stated on social media.