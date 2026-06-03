Man arrested for theft of guns thanks to Flock camera photographs

Over Memorial Day weekend, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint near Wynoochee Lake.

The reporting party called dispatch to report that while driving down a logging road in the area, the tailgate to his truck malfunctioned and several camping items to include two firearms fell out of the back of his vehicle.

The victim noticed the malfunction and immediately traveled back down the road looking for his missing items. As he traveled back down the road, he encountered a green pickup truck traveling towards him. He stopped and talked to the driver of the green pickup and asked him if he had seen any of the items that had fallen from his vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle advised him that he had not seen any of his items. The victim continued down the road and encountered a second vehicle. When he asked the driver of this vehicle if he had seen his items, the driver told him that he had just seen a man in the first mentioned green truck pick up his items.

Learning this information the victim attempted to catch back up with the first vehicle, but he was unsuccessful in locating it. Because of limited cell service in the area the victim could not immediately call and report the theft.

Deputies were ultimately able to search local Automated License Plate Reader Flock cameras within the county and located a picture of a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description given by the victim. The photographs even showed some of the victims camping gear in the back of the suspect vehicle.

Detectives from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office made the two-hour trip out of the county to visit the suspect at his home with a search warrant in hand. Detectives were ultimately able to recover all of the stolen property (to include the two firearms) from the suspect who in return was given a two-hour ride back to Grays Harbor County and booked into jail for two counts of theft of a firearm.