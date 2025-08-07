Residents turn out for Elma and McCleary National Night Out events

The threat of rain didn’t deter residents from coming out for the National Night Out events in Elma and McCleary.

At Elma’s 10th Street Park, there were lines for the cotton candy and grilled items. Some officers worked the grill while others mingled through the crowd. Kids spun the prize wheel at the Summit Pacific booth for giveaways, and the Grays Harbor Emergency Management booth offered informational materials. For those waiting in line for the food, Chief Schultz handed out whistles and mini rubber ducks.

Timber Tails K9 Rescue hosted a free microchipping event, and some attendees brought their dogs to be microchipped. Tiea Vaugh, one of the founders of the Oakville-based nonprofit, said that they had previously hosted free microchipping events with the Elma Police Department and McCleary Police Department. When the invitation came to participate in National Night Out, Vaugh said yes because “it’s a nice way to add to the event.”

McCleary’s National Night Out was hosted at both city hall and the Beehive Retirement and Assisted Living Community. Of the Beehive residents’ reaction to the police department’s demonstration of their new drone, Chief Miskell said they “thought it was great,” adding that the officers try to come over as much as possible to visit residents. As the officers said their goodbyes and departed for city hall, the DJ played Inner Circle’s “Bad Boys.”

For the Beehive residents, this was the first year National Night Out activities were held at their community.

“Our first responders are a big part of us,” said Jeannie Anderson, the administrator. “They are part of our daily lives.”

As for why she wanted to have an event at the Beehive, she added that not everyone can walk to the park. “[Our residents] want to be part of the community,” Anderson said.

The fire department brought a fire engine over, and Wyatt Allardin and Riley Geer, volunteers with the McCleary Fire Department, walked the residents through the equipment onboard and its use.

At city hall, a few classic cars were on display, along with booths hosted by the Bear Festival, VFW, and McCleary Civic Renewal Council. There was also a free raffle, sponsored by the McCleary Fire and Police Departments of nearly 30 items donated by the local community.