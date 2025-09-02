Razor clam digging expected to start in October

The turn to autumn-like weather brings anticipation of razor clam digging, among the coast’s most eagerly awaited recreation options.

This year, digging will most likely begin with a set of minus tides in early October. Shellfish experts with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have finished their annual stock assessment, Bryce Blumenthal with Region 6 Coastal Shellfish said last week. This careful process, in which all the clams of every size are pumped out of locations up and down the beach, found there currently are “average population sizes.”

“Negative tides beginning the week of Oct. 6 are the likely opening of the season,” Blumenthal said.

Actual opening dates remain to be determined, and rely on other factors including satisfactory marine toxin test results.

WDFW will issue its formal pre-season report and season announcement later this month. Evening tides in that set begin with -0.45 feet at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 6 and continue with -1.05 feet at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 7, -1.39 at 8:21 p.m. Oct. 8, -1.4 at 9:09 p.m. Oct. 9, -1.12 at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 10, and -0.62 at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 11.

Digging typically begins an hour or two before the minimum tide. It’s so far, so good regarding tests for domoic acid, the toxin sometimes produced by microscopic algae in seawater.

“No domoic acid worries currently, but things can change quickly,” Blumenthal said. “The water sampling has shown some high levels of toxin-producing algae in the past month or so, but thankfully they have produced very small levels of toxin.”

Sampling and testing for the toxin on the Long Beach Peninsula are planned soon in anticipation of the coming season. The most recent nearby testing found 6 parts per million in clam meat in the Twin Harbors area between the mouth of Willapa Bay and Westport. Digging is allowed when the level is consistently below 20 ppm.