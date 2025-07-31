Randall announces nearly $18M proposed for 6th District

Congresswoman Emily Randall announced the following Community Project Funding requests from Washington’s 6th Congressional District were included in the draft Fiscal Year 2026 government funding bills released by the House Appropriations Committee.

The projects total nearly $18 million spanning all six counties in the 6th District and include infrastructure improvements, expanded access to health care, and public safety initiatives. In this Congress, the majority party chose to update the funding formula, significantly decreasing the pool of funds available for Democratic project requests. This made the odds of successful securing project funding slimmer.

“My district is made up of six incredible counties — each with its own opportunities and challenges,” said Congresswoman Randall. “From Neah Bay to Aberdeen, and Tacoma to Bremerton, every community deserves investments that meet them where they are. I’m thrilled to announce $18 million in federal funding for projects across WA-06 that have been included in the House’s draft appropriation bills — that includes every project we submitted. These dollars will go toward community priorities that our partners and neighbors across the region have flagged for me over the past few months — safer roads, stronger infrastructure, and more resilient communities.”

$3.2M for the Hoh Indian Tribe’s Resiliency Center project in Clallam County. This funding would be used for construction of an evacuation center and community center to have a place for residents to shelter from severe weather events and potential tsunami as they wait to begin relocating the community to a safer area.

$1.2M for the Makah Indian Tribe’s Housing Resilience Project in Clallam County. This funding will be used by the Makah Tribe to construct durable, high-quality housing that supports long-term community stability and essential service retention due to current families living in overcrowded or substandard conditions, and for individuals who have been waiting years for access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

$1M for the Olympic Medical Center’s Telehealth Expansion Project in Clallam County. This funding would be used to expand core telehealth services to rural and remote populations in Clallam County.

$1M for Port of Port Angeles’s čixʷícən (Tse-whit-zen) Protection Area Restoration project in Clallam County. This funding will be used to restore 6+ acres of Port-owned land by removing derelict infrastructure from the site to return it to a non-industrial condition to create a preservation-ready space at Tse-whit-zen.

$1.1M for city of Ocean Shores’ Southern End Erosion Project in Grays Harbor County. This funding would be used to address erosion by updating the stormwater drainage system to a bigger, stronger berm that can withstand the threat of erosion for years to come and save taxpayers money in the long-run.

$1M for the Quinault Indian Nation’s Fire Station Construction project in Grays Harbor County. This funding would be used for the construction of fire stations as the Quinault Indian Nation’s communities do not have dedicated firefighting facilities, leading to significant response times for its residents.

$1M for Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s Transforming Healthcare for the Harbor project in Grays Harbor County. This funding would be used to transform health care delivery for the region by replacing Harbor Regional Health’s outdated 1992 records system with a modern, cloud-based electronic medical record.

$1.1M Mason County PUD 1 – Jorstad Substation Grid Resilience Project in Jefferson County. This funding would be used for the Jorstad Substation Grid Resilience Project, which would boost overall grid resilience and involves constructing a substation in Lilliwaup that would greatly increase reliability and system redundancy in an expedited timeframe.

$1M for the Jefferson Healthcare’s Patient Imaging Project in Jefferson County. This funding would be used to create new patient imaging services in a rural portion of the Olympic Peninsula.

$1.7M for Kitsap County Department of Human Services’s Community Respite Center. This funding would be used to provide transitional, respite housing for people recently discharged from local hospitals who are experiencing homelessness.

$1.1M for Kitsap County’s Central Kitsap Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade. This funding would be used to retrofit 45-year-old infrastructure to create reliable and safe management of wastewater, solids, and liquid hauled waste by replacing the digesters at the plant.

$850,000 for Washington State Ferries’ Southworth Terminal Redevelopment in Kitsap County. This funding would support the redevelopment of the terminal to include terminal building replacement, improvement to passenger and transit circulation, and timber trestle structure replacement.

$238,000 for Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center’s Essential domestic violence shelter services for safety and self-sufficiency project in Mason County. This funding would be used to sustain emergency shelter operations, including staffing, and providing critical supportive services for survivors of domestic violence.

$2M for the Northwest Seaport Alliance’s Berth Deepening on the Blair Waterway project in Pierce County. This funding would be used for the Husky Terminal and Washington United Terminal berth deepening to allow heavier ships to transit in and out of the terminals without draft restrictions.

$500,000 for city of Fife’s 54th Ave E and Taylor Way Corridor Improvements in Pierce County. This project will build a second northbound left turn lane on Taylor Way at SR 509 to create better traffic flow and give larger access needed to sustain the growing local economies.

The House and Senate must reach an agreement on FY26 funding in order for these projects to receive funding. This agreement will determine which projects are ultimately approved and how much they are funded for.

Project submissions came directly from non-profit, city, county, and Tribal entities. More information about the House FY26 government funding process can be found here.