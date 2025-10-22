Rain, wind and sneaker waves hitting Southwest Washington

A moderate atmospheric river with a low-pressure system to follow will bring multiple rounds of widespread rain and increased chances for high winds across northwest Oregon, Southwest Washington, and the coastal waters through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Inland, there is a 10-25% chance for a moderate impact wind event with max wind gusts over 45 mph for inland areas and a less than a 5-10% chance for a high impact wind event with max wind gusts over 55 mph for inland areas.

On the coast, there is a 50-70% chance for a moderate impact wind event with max wind gusts over 45 mph for coastal areas and a 15-35% chance for a high impact wind event with max wind gusts over 55 mph.

Highest winds expected through Sunday. If wind speeds of this magnitude do materialize, widespread tree damage and power outages would occur.

Over the coastal waters, there is a 20-40% chance for storm force wind gusts of 48 knots or stronger on Thursday night into Friday morning, and again on on Saturday. The highest probabilities for both periods of time are over the Northern Oregon and Southern Washington inner waters.

River flooding is unlikely (less than a 5% chance), as river levels will be starting off low. However, small stream and minor urban flooding is possible if rainfall rates are heavy enough. Hourly rain rates are currently uncertain given the lead time involved.

Beach Hazards Statement

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through late Thursday night along the Southwest Washington coast.

Sneaker waves are possible through late Thursday night. Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children and pets. Those participating in razor clam digs should exercise caution.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.