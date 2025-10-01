Rain showers, wind and maybe even thunderstorms ahead

Make a couple of cups of tea and welcome the rain back in, Western Washington. This week, it could bring a couple of friends: wind and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the coast and San Juan County on Tuesday, with gusts of about 45 mph, enough to blow away unsecured objects, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz. Thunderstorms hit the coast as well.

In Grays Harbor, things won’t get that wild. If you curl up on the couch and watch the gray fall weather unfold outside, you might see the trees ripple in the wind and falling leaves swirl through the glistening streets.

“If you like fall weather, it’s here,” Mazurkiewicz said.

Gusts on Wednesday won’t get any stronger than 29 mph in the coastal areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the interior as well, but the chances are low.

Rain showers will douse Western Washington with about a quarter of an inch on and off through Thursday while chances of thunderstorms decrease. Things will dry up on Friday and into the weekend, save for another shower or two.

The Olympics could see about three to four inches of rain, Mazurkiewicz said, which could mark the first significant rainfall of the season.

Watch out for wet streets, Mazurkiewicz said. We haven’t had much rain to acclimate drivers to the slick conditions and oil could build up on the surface of the roads.

High surf advisory

A high surf advisory has been placed for the Grays Harbor coast in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, with large breaking waves of 15 to 18 feet.

Large waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. Significant beach erosion is possible. People can be swept off rocks and jetties, and drown while observing high surf.

Beachgoers should never turn their back on the ocean and remain alert to surf conditions. Avoid walking on area beaches and jetties. Large waves may cause serious injury or sweep people into dangerous seas.

— The Seattle Times contributed to this story.