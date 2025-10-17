Rain and gusty wind coming this weekend

A healthy Pacific weather system is forecast to bring rain and gusty winds to Western Washington, arriving late today, and continuing through Sunday. The heaviest rain is expected late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Blustery winds are expected to accompany the system, especially along the coast and in the northern Puget Sound area. Winds are predicted to be in the 15 to 25 mph range overnight Saturday.

Rain will move into the region, starting on the coast in the afternoon on Saturday. The most significant rainfall will occur overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Snow levels will drop over the weekend. They will be around 7,500 feet on Saturday, then fall to around 4,500 feet on Sunday. Several inches of snow are possible at higher elevations.

Weekend highs will be cooler than average, in the mid-50s, but will feel even cooler with the wind. Lows will be in the 40s.

Conditions will calm down early next week, with showers tapering off on Monday, followed by periods of sunshine. Another front could bring more showers on Tuesday.

There is a marginal flash flood risk for the entirety of Western Washington effective 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. There is a 5% risk of flash flooding.

Small craft advisory

According to the National Weather Service, a small craft advisory for the Grays Harbor Bar is in effect 2 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

In addition, a beach hazard is in effect through Sunday evening. Sneaker waves are possible along the South Washington coast.

Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.

A beach hazards statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children and pets. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.