Quinault Wellness Center hosts 3rd Annual Race For Recovery

On Saturday morning at Morrison Riverfront Park in Aberdeen, community members gathered in solidarity for the 3rd Annual Race for Recovery, hosted by the Quinault Wellness Center.

Attended by runners, walkers and supporters, the event showed the community’s commitment to substance use recovery.

The 2.89-mile (4.6 km) course began promptly at 10:30 a.m. after about 113 participants wearing their racer numbers lined up at the starting point.

“The event is for raising funds for the patient services at the wellness center, and we also want to celebrate recovery,” said Jennifer Swogger, human resource manager for Quinault Wellness Center located in downtown Aberdeen. “We just want to honor the people who are making the steps to recovery and help support it. We hope to continue these events as long as we can.”

Colleen Chapin, the clinic director, said, “It takes a village and we are a part of that village … willing to help and provide services.”

As someone in long-term recovery, Chapin said, “This is a disease that is treatable.”

Community members weighed in.

“I just wanted to support the community. … I wanted to do something challenging for me because I know how challenging recovery is for a lot of people in our community,” said Hannah Lee

“I feel like the 25 dollars are going to a great cause, and this gets me in better shape,” said Justin Humphrey.

Someone who overcame substance abuse, Humphreys’ advice is to “get away from the people, places, and things that are keeping you in addiction.”