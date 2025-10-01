Quinault Rainforest Mushroom Festival blooms

Get Ready for the Quinault Rainforest Mushroom Festival this Saturday

Calling all fungi fanatics and curious mycologists. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 4, because from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Lake Quinault School is transforming into a mushroom wonderland with the Quinault Rainforest Mushroom Festival.

What’s happening at the festival?

Mushroom Mania: Stroll through a delightful marketplace filled with a variety of mushroom vendors showcasing the coolest fungi treats and treasures.

Brain Boosting Talks: Dive deep into the magical world of mushrooms with engaging talks, including a special keynote from the fantastic co-author of Mushrooms of Cascadia at 11:30 a.m., featuring Keynote Speaker Noah Siegel.

Siegel brings over three decades of expertise in mycology, with extensive fieldwork across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Cameroon. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier mushroom photographers, his award-winning images have been featured on the covers of FUNGI Magazine and numerous publications. He is the co-author of Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast and A Field Guide to the Rare Fungi of California’s National Forests.

He’ll take you on a journey through “Cascadia — A Fungal Paradise,” exploring the lush, mossy forests of the Pacific Northwest and their incredible mushroom diversity.

Additional speakers you don’t want to miss are Rose Tursi, Aaron Hilliard and author Daniel Winkler.

Young explorers can giggle and learn in the Kid Zone, where all things fungi come to life through exciting activities.

Join in on the fun with bingo games. Musical treats include the soulful sounds of Quinault singer/songwriter Colin Gage.

Join regional experts from the Coastal Shores and Spores Mycological Society of Grays Harbor for an exclusive foraging adventure in the breathtaking Quinault Rainforest (for a small fee) and discover nature’s hidden treasures.

Choose your fun by diving into unique mushroom workshops including Culinary, Cultivation, Mushroom Dyeing, Tinctures, and even a serene Forest Bathing experience and don’t miss out on their fabulous raffles and contest prizes.

For the full festival schedule and to snag your foray or workshop tickets hop on over to: www.qrmushfest.com. The festival takes place at Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S. Highway 101

In Amanda Park.

