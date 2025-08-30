PUD continues SR-105 pole relocation project

Drivers traveling on state Route 105 between Aberdeen and Westport should anticipate intermittent traffic delays next week as Grays Harbor PUD wraps up a pole replacement and relocation project.

Traffic delays will include lane closures between mileposts 30 and 32 and will take place Sept. 3-5, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, crews will be removing timber mats that allowed them to place foundations and poles in the unstable ground between the roadway and waters of Grays Harbor.

Once completed, the new structures are expected to carry transmission, distribution and fiber optic lines to the South Beach area for the next 80 to 100 years.

This project is being completed in response to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s request to relocate utility infrastructure in support of the department’s Clear Zone Mitigation program.