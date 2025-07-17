Process to name new county treasurer begins

Grays Harbor County Treasurer Kenneth E. Albert retired effective June 30. In accordance with Washington state law, the Grays Harbor Democratic Party was asked to submit three nominees to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration.

On Monday at 1 p.m., a finance panel consisting of county staff will conduct structured interviews with each nominee. The panel will not render a decision but will provide observations to assist the Commissioners with their selection. This meeting will be open to the public for observation.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Board of County Commissioners will conduct its regular action meeting, recess at 11 a.m. and reconvene at 2 p.m. to interview the nominees and enter into an executive session to evaluate the qualifications of each of the candidates. Finance panel members have been invited to attend the executive session to share their input with the Board.

The Board may select the new county treasurer at the conclusion of Tuesday’s executive session. If they do not, they have until Aug. 29 to make their selection.

Members of the public are welcome to observe both meetings and may submit written comments or letters of support to the Commissioners. Public comment may also be made during regular comment periods at Board of County Commissioners meetings. Submit letters of support or public comments in writing to the Board via email: commish@graysharbor.us or USPS to 100 W Broadway Ave., Suite 1, Montesano, WA 98563.

Special meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82159160153?pwd=TEJ5VDZRK1YrRVVDdXd2Y1FKNDlJdz09

Regular meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82749380488?pwd=SkhKamVkMkxLa0FyY2RzNk1DQjlYQT09