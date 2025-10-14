Port of Grays Harbor promotes Koski to director of planning and engineering

The Port of Grays Harbor has promoted Kris Koski to director of planning and engineering, following the retirement of Randy Lewis in September.

Koski has served as the port engineer since joining the Port of Grays Harbor in 2021. Prior to that, Koski was Aberdeen’s city engineer from 2016 to 2021, where he developed and managed several important infrastructure projects including the North Shore Levee and the Aberdeen US12 Highway-Rail Separation Project.

Prior to his time with the city of Aberdeen, Koski worked as both a design and project engineer for KPFF Consulting Engineers for 10 years.

“Kris has been an asset since joining the Port and there is no doubt he will excel and continue to lead and deliver great results in his new role as Director,” said Executive Director Leonard Barnes via press release. “Kris has a proven track record of project planning, development, and management and most importantly, completing projects. His skill set will surely be an asset to our team as we continue to improve and grow public infrastructure throughout the Port’s various facilities.”

Koski will be responsible for planning, permitting, environmental, engineering and construction activities at all of the Port’s facilities. As the director of planning and engineering, he will oversee capital project development, budgeting, regulatory compliance, contract administration, dredging coordination and stakeholder collaboration.

“I look forward to continuing to support our amazing Port team, customers, stakeholders and the community in making Grays Harbor an awesome place to live and work through collaboration, strategic planning, environmental stewardship and infrastructure investment,” said Koski.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Koski holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, as well as a Professional Engineering License with a Civil Endorsement.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington state’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates seven lines of business including four deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport and more.