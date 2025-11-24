Port of Grays Harbor named Washington Port of the Year

Partnerships, growth and progress resulted in the Port of Grays Harbor being named the 2025 Washington Public Ports Association Port of the Year at its annual meeting in Tacoma on Friday.

The award recognizes a Port that has demonstrated exceptional success in the industry.

Over the past several years, the Port has seen continued private investment in its facilities, both as existing tenants grow and welcoming new users, along with the construction of the largest public infrastructure project in the Port’s history in progress which will support AGP’s new $175 million soymeal export facility at Terminal 4, doubling exports of soymeal, increasing vessel calls and creating more than 80 family-wage jobs.

“The Port of Grays Harbor stands as a strong example of what ports can do in their communities. The Port has a long record of developing public-private partnerships that provide jobs and prosperity to the residents of Grays Harbor County, and to the national and international economy,” said Washington Public Ports Association Executive Director Eric ffitch. “We celebrate the Port of Grays Harbor as a leader not just in the Washington port industry but in the port industry nationally.”

Recent highlights include:

The Port’s four deep-water terminals have seen record cargo handled across the docks for the past two years, as well as records set in 2024 for auto imports, wood chips, soymeal exports and liquid bulks.

As the only Port in the state that directly employs marine pilots, the Port now has three fully-licensed pilots and one more in-training.

Port Industrial property tenants employ thousands throughout Grays Harbor by providing the goods and services local business need, as well as manufacturing goods that go all over the world.

The Westport Marina remains the number one commercial seafood landing port in the state, with Westport-landed seafood being exported to 85 countries around the world.

The Satsop Business Park has seen more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space leased in recent years and is well-positioned for energy opportunities moving forward.

Life Flight recently completed a $1.3 million hangar at Bowerman Airport.

The Port’s waterfront and the Port’s recreational properties continue to provide access for the Grays Harbor community and visitors alike.

“We are so grateful to WPPA (Washington Public Ports Association) and our Port colleagues for this exciting recognition,” said Executive Director Leonard Barnes. “Our success is made possible by our amazing customers and partners, the support of our local communities and the vision our Commission has set for our Port’s bright future.”

“This is such an honor as we near completion of our largest infrastructure project in the Port’s history,” said Port of Grays Harbor Commission President Phil Papac. “Knowing that we are only going to see more jobs and opportunities created over the next several years is truly remarkable and we couldn’t be prouder of all the amazing things our Port staff has achieved and will continue to deliver on moving forward.”

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington state’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean.

The Port of Grays Harbor operates the deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport, Grays Harbor ship assist services, numerous public waterfront access facilities in addition to industrial and business parks throughout the county.

Strategically located midway between Seattle and Portland and only 90 minutes from open sea, the Port of Grays Harbor provides businesses a diverse portfolio of facilities. More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com.