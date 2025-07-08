Police briefs

Wildfire put down on Satsop Road

At 1:27 p.m. Sunday, Grays Harbor Fire District 2 responded to a reported wildfire in the 700 block of West Satsop Road in Montesano.

Crews arrived quickly and worked alongside East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue, Montesano Fire Department and Mason County Fire District 12 to contain the blaze.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources arrived on scene and assumed management of the incident. The fire is contained and no structures are currently threatened.

Vehicle thief apprehended in McCleary

At approximately 4:25 a.m. Friday, July 4, a male from the Seattle area stole a vehicle in Elma and attempted to ram into the storefront of East County Guns.

A quick response from the on duty Elma officer led to the suspect fleeing the scene and a pursuit was initialized. A McCleary officer was able to spike the fleeing suspect vehicle as the pursuit traveled into the McCleary area. The suspect ran from the vehicle shortly after. Grays Harbor Sheriff’s deputies and Troopers with the Washington State Patrol quickly set up containment.

Recognizing the need for additional resources, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office requested a K9 unit from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. A track was initiated, and thanks to the well coordinated containment involving multiple agencies, the suspect was located when he reappeared on the highway and was safely taken into custody by Washington State Patrol.

The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and burglary in the first degree.