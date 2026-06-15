Two men sentenced for various sex crimes in separate cases

As if Steven Shay Smith and Michael Hogle’s cases weren’t enough on Friday, Grays Harbor Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine L. Svoboda presided over a slew of criminal cases, including two involving sex offenses.

Andrew Womack-Eady was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to have no contact with juveniles under 18, except for his daughter, which will be decided in family court.

Robert Henry, who pled guilty to 14 counts ranging from sexual misconduct with a minor to incest and possession of child pornography, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison. He also was ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18, except for his son.

While no statements were entered on behalf of the victim or their family, Henry apologized to his victim and their family, and was described by officers of the court as having showed remorse and feel Henry has taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and not putting his victim through a trial.