McCleary Museum celebrates America’s 250th

The city of Elma has decorated its city hall with a 250th anniversary flag and banners in the windows.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

One of the items on display during the family carnival was a quilt made to commemorate America’s 250th celebration.

Swipe or click to see more

Outside the McCleary Museum is a display of 250 pinwheels and flags that volunteer Kevin James put up; the display will remain up through the summer.

Swipe or click to see more

In honor of America’s 250th, the McCleary Museum held a free family carnival, and one of the activities was a patriotic costume contest.

Swipe or click to see more

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, on Saturday afternoon McCleary Museum held a free family carnival featuring a pie eating contest, raffles, carnival games and a cake walk, among other activities.

This was the first carnival the McCleary Museum has held, and Vice President Karen Lystad organized the event as the chairperson of the museum’s 250th committee.

The state 250th committee encourages museums to hold events in honor of America’s birthday.

“We wanted the kids to come so we had a carnival,” said Lystad.

Community organizations and businesses hosting booths at the carnival included the Bear Festival, Bandana Brewing, McCleary Civic Renewal Council and members of McCleary VFW Auxiliary 5564.

“Karen is amazing in pulling this together,” said Stephanie Agurkis, vice treasurer of the McCleary Museum.

The Bear Festival, represented by Prince Aidan, oversaw the cornhole and croquet games.

“We love doing stuff like this and to see representation from everyone,” said Ashley Rensland, a member of the Bear Festival.

Outside the museum, 250 flags and pinwheels fluttered in the breeze; volunteer Kevin James spent Wednesday morning putting up the display, which will remain up through the summer.

Call for McCleary businesses to decorate for 4th of July

For 4th of July, the McCleary Civic Renewal Council is sponsoring a Business Decorating Contest. They are inviting McCleary businesses to decorate for America’s 250th, and winners will be announced July 3.