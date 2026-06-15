McCleary Museum celebrates America’s 250th
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, on Saturday afternoon McCleary Museum held a free family carnival featuring a pie eating contest, raffles, carnival games and a cake walk, among other activities.
This was the first carnival the McCleary Museum has held, and Vice President Karen Lystad organized the event as the chairperson of the museum’s 250th committee.
The state 250th committee encourages museums to hold events in honor of America’s birthday.
“We wanted the kids to come so we had a carnival,” said Lystad.
Community organizations and businesses hosting booths at the carnival included the Bear Festival, Bandana Brewing, McCleary Civic Renewal Council and members of McCleary VFW Auxiliary 5564.
“Karen is amazing in pulling this together,” said Stephanie Agurkis, vice treasurer of the McCleary Museum.
The Bear Festival, represented by Prince Aidan, oversaw the cornhole and croquet games.
“We love doing stuff like this and to see representation from everyone,” said Ashley Rensland, a member of the Bear Festival.
Outside the museum, 250 flags and pinwheels fluttered in the breeze; volunteer Kevin James spent Wednesday morning putting up the display, which will remain up through the summer.
Call for McCleary businesses to decorate for 4th of July
For 4th of July, the McCleary Civic Renewal Council is sponsoring a Business Decorating Contest. They are inviting McCleary businesses to decorate for America’s 250th, and winners will be announced July 3.