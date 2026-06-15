Summerween takes over Convention Center
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
This past weekend, Summerween descended upon the Ocean Shores Convention Center.
Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is a freak show/demented circus, featuring vendors selling weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell-themed, pop culture, and fantasy items.
Boutiques at the Beach is circus-themed, with more pastel, “normal vendors,” and includes handmade and retail vendors. Think of this side of the party as more bougie and boutique-like.
The 2026 Halloween Freaks at the Beach Market and the Halloween Boutiques at the Beach Market will take place Oct. 17-18.