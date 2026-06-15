Summerween takes over Convention Center

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Attendees check out the lighter side of the event. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

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Kiki’s Kauldron was back for another Freaks at the Beach event. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

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Another vendor dressed for the occasion. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

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Summerween attendees mill about the Ocean Shores Convention Center. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

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The calm before the rush.

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Vendors got into the spirit.

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This past weekend, Summerween descended upon the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is a freak show/demented circus, featuring vendors selling weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell-themed, pop culture, and fantasy items.

Boutiques at the Beach is circus-themed, with more pastel, “normal vendors,” and includes handmade and retail vendors. Think of this side of the party as more bougie and boutique-like.

The 2026 Halloween Freaks at the Beach Market and the Halloween Boutiques at the Beach Market will take place Oct. 17-18.