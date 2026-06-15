Site Logo

Summerween takes over Convention Center

Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026

By Jerry Knaak The Daily World

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Author C.S. Anderson is ready to greet visitors.
1/11

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World

Author C.S. Anderson is ready to greet visitors.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Author C.S. Anderson is ready to greet visitors.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World A vendor is eager to greet customers.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Vendors got into the spirit.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Summerween attendees shop for goodies.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World The calm before the rush.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Summerween featured unique live music.
Summerween attendees mill about the Ocean Shores Convention Center. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Another vendor dressed for the occasion. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Kiki’s Kauldron was back for another Freaks at the Beach event. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Attendees check out the lighter side of the event. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
A vendor helps a customer during Summerween. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

This past weekend, Summerween descended upon the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is a freak show/demented circus, featuring vendors selling weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell-themed, pop culture, and fantasy items.

Boutiques at the Beach is circus-themed, with more pastel, “normal vendors,” and includes handmade and retail vendors. Think of this side of the party as more bougie and boutique-like.

The 2026 Halloween Freaks at the Beach Market and the Halloween Boutiques at the Beach Market will take place Oct. 17-18.

You Might Like