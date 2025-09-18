PAWS of Grays Harbor hosts a live action CLUE game night

PAWS of Grays Harbor is promising an unforgettable evening of mystery, intrigue, and fun at the CLUE Live Action Game Night on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the historic VASA Hall in Hoquiam. This unique event challenges guests to solve the ultimate whodunit: Who killed Mr. Body?

Guests will navigate through rooms at the VASA Hall, each transformed into a setting from the iconic board game. Could it have been Mrs. Peacock in the Study with the Revolver? Or perhaps Professor Plum in the Study with the Rope? Costumed CLUE characters will be on hand to help participants sharpen their detective skills as they explore each themed room, including the Conservatory, Hall, Kitchen, Lounge, Ballroom, Billiard Room, Library, Dining Room, and Study.

This murder mystery evening will also feature food, CLUE-themed drinks, a goodie bag, and prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in CLUE/mystery-themed attire to enhance the atmosphere and join in the fun.

Tickets are $50 per person (Limited to 75 tickets) and you must be at least 21 years old. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://givebutter.com/pAMXox.

Make your pet a star

Have you ever imagined your cat or dog as a mystery-solving character? For a $150 donation, your furry friend can be featured as one of the iconic CLUE suspects during the Live Action Game Night. Our first star, Paisy Blancas from Montesano, will be playing the role of Miss Scarlett. Other available characters include:

Mrs. Peacock – Elegant and poised

Mrs. White – Clever and watchful

Mr. Green – Loyal and confident

Professor Plum – Curious and brainy

Colonel Mustard – Adventurous and bold

You’ll receive:

Your pet’s photo printed on the official game cards for the night

A keepsake 8×10 photo to treasure forever

To make your pet a star, donate online at: https://givebutter.com/5r7j3s.

Proceeds benefit PAWS of Grays Harbor and the animals in our care. For more information, visit www.pawsgh.org or check out their Facebook page.