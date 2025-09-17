Past Student Body President Hoffman is GHC’s new Recruitment Facilitator

Grays Harbor College recently announced that Shelly Hoffman is the college’s new Recruitment Facilitator.

Hoffman is a graduate of GHC and a former student leader who has extensive institutional knowledge and is committed to student success.

Prior to taking on the role of Recruitment Facilitator, Hoffman served for three years as a TRIO Student Support Specialist, guiding a caseload of first-generation college students, low-income students, and students with disabilities toward academic and personal success.

During her time as a GHC student, Hoffman led the Associated Students of Grays Harbor College as president and vice president, roles that focused on bridging the gap between the student body and College administration. She also worked as a student employee in GHC’s Welcome Center.

“Shelly consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to serving others and creating opportunities for student success,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “All of us at GHC are proud to welcome Shelly into this important role of guiding future students through their next steps and helping them discover all that GHC has to offer.”

Hoffman’s journey through GHC reflects the purpose of the college. She first achieved an Associate of Arts before progressing to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management, both from GHC. She recently finished a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership through Eastern Washington University, accompanied by a Certificate of Change Leadership.

Outside of her professional life, Hoffman is an active volunteer, currently an advisor for the Hope Squad and Phi Theta Kappa, and a member of the board of the Washington state TRIO Association and the Northwest Association of Educational Opportunity Programs.

In her new role as Recruitment Facilitator, Hoffman will use her significant workshop facilitation experience, advocacy, and leadership abilities to engage with prospective students and the community.

She will lead GHC’s recruitment initiatives and will represent the college at many community events. She most recently led the college’s participation in Hoquiam’s Loggers’ Playday.