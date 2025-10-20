Pacific storm set to slam into Western Washington

A powerful conveyor belt of Pacific moisture is set to slam into the West Coast late this week, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and mountain snow.

Moisture streaming inland from the Pacific will soak California, Oregon and Washington, then push east into the Rockies.

A weak ridge encroached into the region to start the week, said meteorologist Steve Reedy of the National Weather Service — enough to bring partly sunny weather with highs of 60 degrees, but not enough to clear out the clouds and rain entirely.

“They’re both good and bad, depending on when you catch them,” Reedy said of weak ridges.

All told, the chance of showers hovers around 20%-30%, said Reedy.

The pleasant, if fall-like, weather should be less dramatic than what transpired Sunday — when thunder and lightning blanketed the region. Though not unheard of for October in the Northwest, it was unusual, said Reedy.

The early-week sun breaks could give way to a bit more rain late tonight and into Wednesday.

The real action is likely to come later in the week, when a storm-like system appears to be on its way from the tropics, said Reedy. The result could be atmospheric river conditions, including rain and gusty winds. It’s enough of a system that residents should pay attention to the forecast and prepare accordingly, he said.

Sneaker waves

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon along the South Washington coast, with sneaker waves possible.

Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children and pets. Those participating in razor clam digs should exercise caution. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Oregon coast drowning

One person drowned Sunday afternoon near the mouth of Siletz Bay just south of Lincoln City after being pulled out to sea by a strong current, according to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

First responders from North Lincoln, Lincoln City police, Depoe Bay, the Coast Guard and Pacific West Ambulance responded to 9-1-1 calls about 3:40 p.m. of reports of an individual caught in the surf.

In a news release Sunday night, North Lincoln said crews arrived within minutes of being dispatched and launched two rescue jet skis. The Coast Guard responded with two lifeboats and a helicopter, and Lincoln City police used a drone to help locate the individual.

“Never turn your back on the ocean,” the agency said in a news release. “If the sand is wet, that means the water has already reached that point. And if someone is swept out, do not go in after them — call 9-1-1 immediately and keep eyes on them from shore.”