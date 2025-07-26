Pacific County Sheriff’s Office apprehends burglary suspect in North Cove

Deputies with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office swiftly apprehended a 44-year-old male suspect Wednesday following a reported residential burglary and vandalism incident in North Cove.

Authorities were dispatched to a residence on Smith Anderson Road on Tuesday, after receiving a call from a 37-year-old female homeowner.

She reported that her estranged husband had allegedly entered her home without permission through a bedroom window. Upon entry, the suspect reportedly vandalized the bedroom and an adjoining bathroom. The couple’s two children were present in the home during the incident. The suspect had previously moved all his belongings out of the residence and established a new home elsewhere.

Responding deputies quickly located the suspect, who initially attempted to evade capture on a four-wheeler. After abandoning the vehicle, he continued his flight on foot. Deputies successfully tracked and apprehended the man, finding him concealed in a drainage ditch.

The 44-year-old male was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail. He faces charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief in the third degree.