Pacific County K-9 unit uncertified three years later

K-9 Kova’s utilization has stalled within the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. (Observer file)

It has been nearly three years since a K-9 unit at Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) began allowing its certifications to run out. The unit as of Jan. 1 remains at a complete standstill with questions arising whether the K-9 is an officer or has become a pet.

On Jan. 1, 2025, the team completely shut down, two weeks before its remaining certification was set to lapse.

PCSO Sgt. Kyle Pettit and K-9 Officer Kova were announced as a new apprehension/narcotics team by the PCSO on April 6, 2021. The agency received Kova “at no cost” from Blue Line K-9 based in Rochester.

“A donation of a police K-9 is extremely rare,” the agency said in a press release at the time. “High-quality police dogs have been difficult to secure for the past couple years, and covid-19 only exacerbated the shortage, adding restrictions on importing canines from abroad. The Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for Blue Line K-9’s generosity. Kova is a unique and special case.”

“For the first 1.5 years of Kova’s life, he was a family pet. Kova comes from a strong bloodline of proven working dogs and as Kova began to mature, his high drive and desire to work became more than his original family could provide. This led him back to Blue Line K-9. Deputy Pettit had been in communication with Blue Line K-9 and was informed that Kova would be a great candidate,” the statement added.

Pettit and Kova completed “over 400 hours of training” and achieved certification through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. The team was certified as a patrol team through March 17, 2023, and as a narcotics team through Jan. 16, 2025.

According to public records, Pettit and Kova’s patrol team certification lapsed and was not renewed. The Observer reached out to the agency in an email chain that began on July 12, 2023, asking about the lapse and plans for recertification. Michael Parker, the agency’s then-commander, explained that the duo was still active.

“K-9 Kova has only been utilized as a de-escalation tool, as well as a locate and alert tool of which there is no certification,” Parker said. “He has kept him on a lead and there was no opportunity for the team to fall into an apprehension capacity.”

“There is no required certification for tracking and alert. There are separate qualifications for apprehension and for narcotics detection,” Parker later added.

Pettit was also involved in the emails and provided little insight into why the certification lapsed. “We do intend to recertify, in the near future, when time allows,” he said on July 14, 2023.

According to public records, Pettit and Kova’s certification for narcotics detection ran out on Jan. 16, 2025, and the team does not hold any current certification.

“We face staffing shortages and a continually increased workload, which impacts our ability to maintain Kova’s certification in apprehension by drastically reducing the time available for the consistent training required for these specialized disciplines,” PCSO Chief Civil Deputy Hollie Billeci said in an email to the Observer dated Jan. 23, 2025.

“However, we remain committed to our K-9 program! Currently, Sgt. Pettit’s focus is on working with our new K-9, Axel, and his partner, Deputy [Dustin] Eaton. They are dedicated to continuous improvement and building a strong working relationship.”

“We do plan to re-certify Kova in the first half of 2025 and have him back on active duty,” Billeci added. When further pressed on the situation, Billeci added, “Sgt. Pettit temporarily removed Kova from service effective [Jan. 1, 2025] as well as suspended his K-9 incentive pay as of that date. He will continue to supervise the program and work with Deputy Eaton and Axel.”

The Observer monitored the program throughout 2025, including with multiple public records submissions covering Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025, which show that Pettit and Kova did not recertify whatsoever.

In fact, according to a public records request for training records for the team from Jan. 1, 2025, through June 29, 2025, Pettit and Kova only documented training sessions on April 30, 2025, May 1, 2025, and May 7, 2025.

In an email dated July 14, 2023, Pettit stated, “…Kova and I maintain monthly training. Hours vary depending on time off during a month, special events (such as busy holiday weekends), and coverage. The average being approx. 16 hours per month.”

Beyond the issues with the certification, public records have also shed light on the level of utility of K-9s within the county.

According to public records, the county only had five documented calls requesting or utilizing a K-9 from Jan. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2025.

The agency’s K-9 fund in 2025 was budgeted at $289,317, and from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025 had total expenditures of $268,066, which — per public records — included footing the bill for Kova-related expenses, who was not active.

“Our plan is to have [Kova] recertified for apprehension this year,” Billeci said in a Feb. 2 email to the Observer. “Hopefully sooner than later.”

According to public records, Eaton and Axel are certified as a patrol canine team through Sept. 3.