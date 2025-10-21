Pacific County Farm Forestry Association names Tree Farmers of the Year

Members of the Pacific County Farm Forestry Association gathered at the Raymond Elks Lodge over the weekend to announce and celebrate the group’s selection for Pacific County Tree Farmers of the Year.

The Pacific County chapter of the state organization officially named Jim and Carolyn Hillery as Pacific County Tree Farmers of the Year on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 18.

The couple, who bought the first part of their tree farm in 1974, will now be considered as candidates to become Washington State Tree Farm of the Year for 2025.

While the owners of the Hillery Tree Farm are considered Tree Farmers of the Year, it’s truly the farm that receives the recognition.

Each year, county chapters of the Washington Farm Forestry Association name a local farm as Tree Farm of the Year. Those farms are then considered for the state title, and the winner goes on to be considered at the national level.

According to a news release sent by the Pacific County Farm Forestry Association, the Hillerys chose the farm early in their lives and also raised their two children, John and Jamie, there.

“Even though we were offered opportunities in other places, we made up our minds quickly that this would be our home,” Jim said during the event. “We met a lot of good people here, many of them are no longer with us. From going to the Menlo school cafeteria where we talked about trees to interacting with people all over the Valley, it’s been fun.”

Jim has also been involved in forestry for many years working with the Washington state Department of Natural Resources and other groups before starting a 26-year career with Weyerhaeuser.