Our Community Credit Union partners with members

Editor’s note: Each week leading up to Christmas, The Daily World Content Services has published a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week highlighted local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive. Our Community Credit Union made this possible by sponsoring the series of Shop Local features. Today we close out the series as we feature Our Community Credit Union and thank them for their support of local businesses.

Our Community Credit Union, born out of a decision to assist loggers unable to access bank loans back during World War II, now has eight branches in the region and offers a full-line of credit union services and brings a strong sense of supporting the community.

They say “Community is our middle name,” and OURCU is committed to supporting causes and events that enhance the quality of life for their communities.

Whether a monetary donation, gift-in-kind, or request for volunteers, they rely on their members and neighbors to keep them informed of community needs.

OURCU employees are dedicated to giving back to our community through volunteerism. In 2023 their teams volunteered 1,713 hours of their personal time with over 70 local organizations.

With branches in Elma, McCleary, Montesano, Shelton, Steamboat Island, Union and Vashon, there is a lot of opportunity for the credit union to be involved. Promoting local business during the shopping season that is Christmas is highlighted this time of year.

“We really want people to shop local,” said Amber Trail, Director of Marketing.

She reminds that those joining the credit union are not customers, but members and for a $25 joining fee, you can be a part owner in the credit union. This attitude flows down from top to bottom.

“Our staff live and work locally and understand the community,” Trail said. “And credit unions are special — they’re not for profit. We take money and return it to others, there are no stakeholders.

Our Community Credit Union history

Our Community Credit Union is proud to celebrate almost 85 years of dedicated service.

During the war years, 1941 to be exact, logging was driving the economy of Shelton, as well as being an important contribution to the war effort.

Charlie Savage, a union leader for the Simpson Logging Company, knew the loggers were being turned away from the local bank for loan requests to buy cars, household appliances, and other basic financial needs. The Simpson employees were in need of a banking alternative.

After much discussion and consulting with the neighboring Rayonier Federal Credit Union, the newly formed Simpson Employees Federal Credit Union filed a charter and received approval on December 3, 1941. Now anyone who worked for any Simpson operation could join the credit union. The maximum savings deposit was capped at $250 and the first loan application was for $150. Total loans in 1942 reached $947.75.

Since then, the credit union changed its name to Our Community Credit Union (OURCU) to better reflect the growing and diversified members base. In 2010, OURCU expanded its field of membership to include all residents in the state of Washington.

OURCU has remained true to its roots, providing personal, caring service while creating innovative and flexible financial products and services that are focused on helping members meet their financial goals through both traditional banking values and technology driven services.

OURCU has approximately $630 million in assets, over 34,000 members, and operates eight branches throughout Mason, Grays Harbor, Thurston and King counties. Anyone living, working, or attending school in the state of Washington can join. OURCU is large enough to offer a wide variety of products and services yet has not lost its purpose to provide personal, caring service to their membership. OURCU has been helping build strong communities since 1941.

‘Honest as the day was long’

From 1954 to 1985 Ken Fredson, Credit Union Manager, spearheaded the credit union’s growth into an era of incredible economic change, advancements in technology and inspiring community strength. What once was Simpson Employees Federal Credit Union blossomed and developed into Our Community Credit Union.

“This town, this community, was a perfect fit for credit unions and Ken was a perfect fit for credit unions, because he wanted to help people. He trusted people, he believed in people and they trusted him. He was honest as the day was long,” said Joe Robertson, former OURCU CEO/President.

He was known for walking the streets in town and knowing every person he saw. He understood the people and the need in the community for a financial institution that would be supportive of the hard worker, the kind of financial institution that understood life changes but the integrity of a man’s character is not necessarily defined by levels of education or social stature.

In 1958, Ken recognized the need for expansion and embarked on a new adventure of opening a second location in McCleary. This would ensure that local loggers in the area had access to loan applications and knowledgeable, caring employees to help them. Six more locations later, McCleary is still an integral part of the OURCU family of branches and has become as much a part of the McCleary history as the Simpson Door plant.

Fredson believed in hiring good people – giving them the tools they needed and making sure they understood how to do their job. He created a strong work environment that encouraged staff to learn and grow, and if decisions did not work out, they’d figure out how to make it right.

“He had a total unselfish commitment to helping people,” Robertson said.

The credit union continues to uphold Fredson’s legacy by helping members and community on their path to financial success with a modern twist, adding new technology, new products and new services all developed to better serve the people.

OURCU awards $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

At Our Community Credit Union OURCU, they believe in investing in the future of the community. This year, they have awarded a total of $50,000 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors from various schools in the region. These scholarships are a testament to the commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of young members.

This year’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements, community involvement, and a commitment to their future education. Here are the recipients:

Anna Archer from Avanti High School

Autrey Carey from Capital High School

Avery Davis from Vashon Island High School

Lily Thornton from Vashon Island High School

Meskerem Ellis from Shelton High School

Kianna Hirsch from Shelton High School

Violeta Remigio Lopez from Shelton High School

Spencer Mahugh from Montesano High School

Jennifer Ramirez Ramirez from Elma High School

Kohan Morrison from Elma High School

Each recipient received a $5,000 scholarship to support their college or vocational/technical school education this fall.

Recognizing the rising costs of tuition, OURCU established this scholarship program to assist members in pursuing higher education. They understand the financial challenges that come with obtaining a college degree or certification, and they are committed to easing this burden for their young members.

Voluntary leadership

As not-for-profit financial cooperatives, credit unions are unique in that they are owned by the people who’ve chosen them as their trusted banking partners and financial services providers. The credit union Board of Directors serve as the trusted voice of the membership, volunteering their time to help govern and guide the credit union. Every decision made is driven by a commitment to the members’ best financial interests.

What truly distinguishes credit unions is their deep connection to the communities they serve. Your credit union team, both staff and board, live and work here, too. They share the same passion for making your community stronger and are personally invested in its success.

KOFE — On demand financial education

Our Community Credit Union has partnered with KOFE: “Knowledge of Financial Education” to provide members free resources and guidance to achieve your financial well-being.

Members have access to learning tools regarding:

Money

Budgeting

Credit

Retirement

These resources are provided for free to educate, motivate and empower you to live a financially secure lifestyle.

Loans

Our Community Credit Union offers credit cards, auto and recreational vehicle loans, personal loans, home improvement loans, home and land, mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Online payments are easy, and the credit union even offers a skip-a-payment option.

Community Financial Center

The Community Financial Center connects OURCU members with Mark Mager, an investment professional with LPL Financial, an independent broker dealer. Mark specializes in retirement planning and investment advisory services. Through LPL Financial and the Community Financial Center, Mark can work with you to develop an investment strategy that suits your unique financial situation and goals.

He can help with retirement planning, advisory services, investment services, estate planning. college savings, trust services and insurance

IRA and certificates

Their certificates give you a secure investment with a great opportunity for long-term growth.

If you are looking for a safe, secure investment that will not be impacted by financial market fluctuations, consider a certificate from Our Community Credit Union. Your funds are federally insured and you will earn a guaranteed dividend rate on your investment.

Certificate terms of 6 months, 9 months, 1 year, and 2 years are eligible for a one-time rate bump

Dividends are earned daily and paid monthly

All certificates (excluding IRA certificates) are automatically renewable for your selected term if applicable

Invest now, and in most cases, pay the taxes later. It’s one of the smartest ways to save for retirement.

Our Community Credit Union offers IRAs in both certificates and the following deposit accounts:

Traditional IRA

Roth IRA

Education IRA

Locations

Shelton – Mountain View Branch

2948 Olympic Hwy. N. / PO Box 1670, Shelton

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive Up opens at 7 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM and Drive-up ATM

Coinstar Kiosk (Available to members only)

Shelton – Downtown Branch

526 W. Cedar St., Shelton

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive Up opens at 7 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM

Union Branch

320 E. Dalby Rd., Suite A, Union

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed for lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.

24-Hour ATM

McCleary Branch

424 W. Simpson Ave., McCleary

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive Up opens at 9 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM

Elma Branch

306 S. 7th Street / PO Box 618, Elma

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive Up opens at 7 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM

Montesano Branch – Pick-Rite Thriftway

211 E. Pioneer Ave., Suite B, Montesano

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ATM located inside store

Vashon Branch

9710 S.W. Bank Road / PO Box 1529, Vashon

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6

p.m.

Closed for lunch Monday through Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Drive Up opens at 9 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM

Steamboat Branch

6541 Sexton Dr. N.W., Building H, Suite 103, Olympia

HOURS: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vestibule can be accessed 24/7 with an OURCU Debit or Credit card for access to the ATM and night drop 24/7 drive up ATM

Drive Up opens at 7 a.m. Monday – Friday

24-Hour ATM

Our Community Credit Union employees volunteer for all sorts of community-supporting events, including this Annual Holiday Bake Sales at their Elma, downtown Shelton and Mt. View branches. Every dollar spent helped local food banks, and OURCU matched every dollar raised.

One of the services that Our Community Credit Union offers is information about scams and fraud.

Loggers with the Simpson Logging Company during the World War II years being turned down from bank loans was the catalyst in forming the Simpson Employees Credit Union which eventually evolved into Our Community Credit Union.