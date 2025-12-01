One critically injured in SR105 collision near Raymond

RAYMOND — Two people were injured after a collision on Ssate Route 105 outside of Raymond at 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30.

The wreck occurred after a car traveling in the southbound lane crossed the center line and struck an SUV in the northbound lane. The SUV rolled and trapped a driver and passenger inside. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Raymond Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3 along with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, South Bend Police Department and Raymond Police Department responded to the scene.

Fire crews extricated the occupants from the car. One patient with serious injuries was transported to the Willapa Harbor Airport to be transported by LifeFlight to Tacoma General Hospital. The other patient sustained minor injuries and was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The highway reopened at about 2 p.m.