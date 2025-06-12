Ocean Shores, Westport, Elma and Raymond host ‘No Kings’ rallies on Saturday

Projected millions across 1,500-plus cities to join the largest protest to ‘reject authoritarianism’ since Trump took office

On Saturday June 14, millions of people in more than 1,500 cities across all 50 states and commonwealths will take to the streets, including three communities in Grays Harbor.

No Kings is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since President Trump returned to office — “a mass, nationwide protest rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy,” according to a news release.

As stated in a press release, “The ‘No Kings’ mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and ensuring peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

The events in the area include:

Ocean Shores, 3 to 4 p.m. in the median across from Dollar Store, 892 Point Brown Ave. NE

Westport, Saturday, June 14, noon to 2 p.m. at the Westport Viewing Tower, 2701 Westhaven Dr. March from the lighthouse and meet up at the viewing tower at noon.

Elma, noon to 3 p.m. at Main and 3rd

Raymond, noon to 3 p.m. at U.S. Highway 101 and Heath Street