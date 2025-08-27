Ocean Shores to launch Citizens Patrol

Volunteers to work in teams of two, use a department vehicle

The Ocean Shores Police Department (OSPD) is launching a volunteer Citizens Patrol. Volunteers will work in teams of two while using a department vehicle to patrol local businesses and check on vacant homes. Day and night shifts are available.

Volunteers for the Citizens Patrol must be U.S. citizens at least 25 years old, hold a valid Washington state driver’s license, successfully pass a background check and be fingerprinted and complete a slow-speed driving test administered by the Ocean Shores Police Department.

Uniforms and official identification will be provided.

According to the 18-page OSPD Citizen Patrol Policy and Procedure Manual, “The department will provide training and guidance to the program. A liaison officer (sworn officer) will be assigned to coordinate and manage the program and to act as a liaison between the Citizens Patrol Primary Coordinator and the Chief of Police. …

“Citizens Patrol members will behave in a professional manner at all times. They are to exercise common sense and good judgment when participating in the program. They must avoid physical confrontation whenever possible. Physical arrest must be avoided, as volunteers have no police powers and shall not act in any sort of law enforcement capacity. Remember, our purpose is to observe and report. …

“Volunteers shall not use or divulge any information or records derived from any law enforcement source. Volunteers shall not take photos or video recordings of residential properties or kenneled animals for posting on social media accounts, or distribution in any way without prior approval from the department.”

The Citizens Patrol will focus on five primary areas of concentration including property watch, night watch, kennel volunteers, radar watch and safety information flyer distribution.

The manual can be found at: https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/85385/?preview=85387

Download an application packet at: https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/85385/?preview=85386 or stop by the Ocean Shores Police Department to pick up an application in person.