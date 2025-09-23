Oakville ‘Little Bit’ up and running weeks after teen crashes through building

Businesses use contingency — that is, backup — plans to address both expected and unexpected events that might disrupt typical operations.

For Holy Lamb Organics, a bedding company operating out of the historic Little Bit General Store in Oakville, their contingency plan began when a Rochester teen crashed his Ford Mustang straight through their production facility during the night of Aug. 18.

The 19-year-old was accused of driving under the influence after he struck the rear of an SUV before veering left into the building. His Mustang landed inside the landmark structure built in 1902.

A month later, Holy Lamb says it’s almost back to normal operations.

“For nearly two decades, Lil Bit has been the heart of our work — our primary space for production, finishing, and shipping,” Vivian Duncan, executive assistant with Holy Lamb Organics, wrote to The Chronicle Sept 16. “The impact and debris left us with heavy losses: nearly all of our finished inventory and work-in-progress, along with some raw materials and equipment.”

Thankfully, she wrote, the business’s growth afforded the team some “breathing room.”

“With two additional buildings here in downtown Oakville, our production team was able to shift gears quickly, moving operations while cleanup and repairs began,” Duncan wrote. “Since then, engineers have confirmed the structure is sound, professional crews have scrubbed it spotless, and our team is steadily finding their rhythm again.”

While acknowledging that lead times have stretched a bit, Duncan said the business expects to “smooth out” its production schedule over the next few weeks.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Holy Lamb Organics as a business and member of the Oakville community. It has operated out of the old historic space since 2008.

The Little Bit has served a number of purposes throughout its nearly 125-year history, most notably as the town’s general store for over eight decades.

“Some of our team members remember stopping in when it truly was a general store, and to this day we still use the original counter and feed bins,” Duncan wrote. “In 2018 we modernized the front windows while preserving the building’s historic character. Now, we’re committed to restoring Lil Bit’s iconic storefront as faithfully as possible.”

Holy Lamb Organics makes a variety of organic mattresses, toppers, comforters, pillows, sheets and more, selling its products online and at retail stores across the country.

In addition to the facility at the Little Bit, the sustainable local business hosts its flagship showroom at the Olympia Bed Store in downtown Olympia.

To learn more about the company, visit www.holylamborganics.com.