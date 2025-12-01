Northwest Carriage Museum welcomes addition of Abbot-Downing Stagecoach

The Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond this week announced the arrival of its 65th historic vehicle at the museum — an Abbot-Downing Stagecoach.

While the museum’s collection has more than tripled from 21 to 65 vehicles in the last 23 years, the museum continues to accept historic vehicles and artifacts.

The Abbot-Downing Stagecoach, with its stunning appearance, fascinated visitors to the Medicine Creek Winery for many years before being donated to the museum in October.

The new vehicle is a Western Concord Coach. It would have been used for long-distance transportation over the western frontier, a news release from Northwest Carriage Museum stated.

Abbot-Downing was a popular coach and carriage maker out of Concord, New Hampshire, operating from 1813 to around the 1930s. Their most famous product was the Concord Coach, widely remembered for use as Wells Fargo coaches.

Abbot-Downing widely focused on large passenger vehicles, such as stagecoaches and streetcars. It also made ambulances for the Union effort during the Civil War.

“This beautiful vehicle has spent a few weeks being pampered by Northwest Carriage Museum curator Jerry Bowman, who has been giving it a thorough cleaning and oiling,” the museum stated in the news release. “Stop into the museum to step back in time and see its newest resident in person. You do not want to miss this beautiful coach.”

The Northwest Carriage Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round. The Northwest Carriage Museum is located at 314 Alder St., Raymond, at the junction of state Route 6 and U.S. Highway 101.

For more information, call 360-942-4150 or visit www.nwcarriagemuseum.org.

Sleigh Bells & Santa event

The Northwest Carriage Museum also recently announced that its annual Sleigh Bells & Santa event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The event will include refreshments, music and a photo opportunity with Santa in an authentic 1880s sleigh, according to a news release from the museum.

Sleigh Bells & Santa will yet again host the voices of the Willapa Harbor Chorale, singing selections from its annual holiday concert. Since its first concert in 1969, the Willapa Harbor Chorale has been ringing in the season every year with holiday classics sung by local talent, the release stated.

Photo opportunities are available for the whole family with Santa Claus in an authentic 1880s Albany Vis-à-Vis Cutter Sleigh. Tickets to Sleigh Bells & Santa are $5 for adults. Kids get in free with adult admission.