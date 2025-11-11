North Beach School District hosts All-district Veterans Day Assembly

The North Beach School District came together on Monday morning for its first-ever All-District Veterans Day Assembly, a powerful and unifying event honoring local veterans and celebrating service, sacrifice and patriotism.

The ceremony began with emcee Skylar Schmitt, who opened the program with a moving Land Acknowledgment recognizing the Quinault Indian Nation and the Indigenous peoples who have long called the Washington coast home. The North Beach Jr/Sr High School Band then performed a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, setting the tone for a morning filled with reflection and gratitude.

Paul Schultz followed with a heartfelt reading of the classic World War I poem In Flanders Fields, reminding those in attendance of the enduring cost of freedom. Students from both the elementary and secondary schools then took the stage to share letters to local veterans, expressing appreciation and admiration for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The first of two featured speakers, Felix Capoeman, a retired U.S. Marine and member of the Quinault Indian Nation, shared a compelling account of the Code Talkers of World War II, whose language and bravery proved instrumental to the Allied victory. His message highlighted the often-overlooked contributions of Native American service members throughout history.

During the playing of the service songs of each military branch, veterans from the community were invited to stand when their song was played, receiving heartfelt applause from students and staff alike.

The program’s second speaker, 1st Sergeant Carl Simmons, U.S. Army (Retired), spoke passionately about the importance of military service, encouraging high school students to consider enlisting as a way to serve their country and build a future of purpose and discipline.

The assembly concluded with a solemn and respectful Flag Folding Ceremony, conducted by members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude and remembrance of all who have served.