North Beach PAWS to hold low-cost vax clinic Aug. 16

North Beach PAWS, a private, no-kill animal shelter located near Hogans Corner just outside Ocean Shores, is hosting the second of three 2025 low-cost dog and cat vaccination clinics on Saturday, Aug. 16 at La Vogue Cyclery located at 523 Levee Street in Hoquiam from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final clinic for this year will be conducted in Ocean Shores in September.

The organization held a low-cost vaccination clinic at The Grange in Elma on July 12 where a total of 130 animals, 82 dogs and 48 cats, received core vaccines and/or microchips. North Beach PAWS held three such clinics in 2023 and five in 2024. More than 1,000 pets have been vaccinated and/or microchipped over the course of nine clinics.

“We know that veterinary care is expensive, and cost shouldn’t be a barrier to protecting your pet,” said Nanette Sparrow, dog shelter manager, via press release. “These low-cost vaccination clinics make it possible for more families to keep their pets healthy and protected from preventable diseases.”

Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies and FVRCP for cats. Parasite treatment for cats to prevent fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, and ear mites will also be available for $20.

Washington state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

Remaining North Beach PAWS 2025 Vaccination Clinics:

Hoquiam — Saturday, Aug. 16, La Vogue Cyclery, 523 Levee St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores — Saturday, Sept. 13, Beacon Pest Control, 402 Damon Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the events are first come, first served. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360-660-4661 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.