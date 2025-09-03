North Beach PAWS to hold final low-cost vax clinic of the year Sept. 13 in Ocean Shores

North Beach PAWS, a private, no-kill animal shelter located near Hogans Corner just outside Ocean Shores, is hosting the third and final low-cost dog and cat vaccination clinic of 2025 on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Beacon Pest Control located at 402 Damon Rd. in Ocean Shores from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The organization held low-cost vaccination clinics at La Vogue Cyclery on Aug. 16 where a total of 179 animals, including 117 dogs and 62 cats, received core vaccines and/or microchips, and The Grange in Elma on July 12 where a total of 130 animals, 82 dogs and 48 cats, received services. North Beach PAWS held three such clinics in 2023 and five in 2024. Nearly 1,300 pets have been vaccinated and/or microchipped over the course of 10 clinics.

“We know that veterinary care is expensive, and cost shouldn’t be a barrier to protecting your pet,” said Nanette Sparrow, dog shelter manager, via press release. “These low-cost vaccination clinics make it possible for more families to keep their pets healthy and protected from preventable diseases.”

Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies and FVRCP for cats. Parasite treatment for cats to prevent fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, and ear mites will also be available for $20.

Washington state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the events are first come, first served. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360-660-4661 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.