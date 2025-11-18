No rate increase in 2026 PUD budget

For the fourth time in the last five years, customers of the Grays Harbor PUD will not see an increase in their energy rates.

On Monday evening, the PUD Board of Commissioners approved the utility’s 2026 budget without a rate increase. The PUD’s residential per-kilowatt-hour rate will remain steady at $0.938 when the $124 million spending plan takes effect on Jan. 1.

“Being able to tell customers that the price will not be going up on the energy that heats their homes and runs their businesses is one of the true pleasures of this job,” said PUD Board President Jon Martin. “That we have been able to do it multiple times in the last five years lets our customers know that the PUD is doing a good job of navigating a constantly shifting energy market while staying true to the mission of keeping prices at the lowest practical level.”

Nearly half of the 2026 expenses will go toward the purchase of power, including $42.4 million from the Bonneville Power Administration. Although those costs have risen, the utility was able to use reserves to absorb the increase rather than pass it on to customers in the form of higher rates.

“I believe the reason for having those reserves is to use them to help our customers avoid higher costs,” said Board Vice President Arie Callaghan. “With costs going up on so many things, it’s great that our customers can plan on their energy costs staying the same in 2026.”

In addition to power purchases and the maintenance and operation of the utility, capital projects will total $12.7 million to cover maintenance and improvements to the PUD’s transmission, distribution, substation, fleet and general plant systems.

“Next year’s capital budget is focused on maintaining the system our customers rely on for their services,” said Board Secretary Dave Timmons. “It’s a big system, with 36 substations, over 30,000 poles, and more than 1,800 miles of lines. Over the past months, our engineering, telecommunication, and operations departments have worked hard to identify the areas most in need of repair and replacement to ensure that the money we invest will have the greatest benefit on our ability to provide the high-value utility services our customers rely on every day.”