News briefs

GHC’s Melissa Lenz receives Exemplary Staff Award

Grays Harbor College’s Melissa Lenz, IT Help Desk Technician, has been recognized with the Exemplary Staff Award from the Staff Training for Technical and Community Colleges (STTACC) board.

STTACC’s Exemplary Staff Award is open to all permanent, classified staff in Washington’s community and technical college system. Melissa was selected as the Region A. winner, representing all colleges across Southwest Washington.

Melissa has been a part of GHC for 16 years, having served as the Student Help Desk Manager and now as the Internal IT Help Desk Technician. Beyond her daily work, she also serves on GHC’s Staff Development and Training Committee, which provides professional development opportunities for classified staff at GHC.

“Melissa’s dedication to assisting students and staff with technology, her commitment to mentoring others, and her can do attitude make her a joy to work with and a strong leader on campus,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “We are all so proud of her for receiving this well-deserved honor!”

Each year, classified employees from colleges across Washington are nominated for the STTACC Exemplary Staff Award. Nominations are evaluated on demonstrated commitment, excellence in job performance, support for the mission and goals of their college, and contributions to the professional development of their colleagues.

Grays Harbor County reopens Brooklyn Road

The Grays Harbor County Public Works Department has opened Brooklyn Road from milepost 4.09 to 4.40. The emergency closure was lifted as of Aug. 28 with the following restrictions:

The road will be limited to a single lane.

The slide area is restricted to vehicles weighing 30,000 pounds or less.

The roadway was closed as a result of a slide that occurred August 15. Grays Harbor County asks that drivers use caution as this is an active slide area. Public Works staff will continue to monitor the site’s stability and may adjust restrictions as conditions change.

Blood drives scheduled for September

The American Red Cross has scheduled four blood drives on Grays Harbor in July.

Montesano Assembly of God, 125 Sylvia St., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 1:30 to 7 p.m

American Legion, 112 W. First St., Aberdeen,Wednesday, Sept. 3, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Elks, 199 Ocean Lake Way SE, Thursday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church, 611 2nd St., Hoquiam, Friday, Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org

Chehalis Tribal Emergency Management Team demonstrates new shelter system

The Chehalis Tribal Emergency Management Team demonstrated its Deployed Logic (DLX) ASAP Shelter system at the Tribal Administration Center in Oakville on Friday, Aug. 22, according to a recent news release from the tribe.

According to the tribe, the demonstration highlights a broader commitment to “all-hazards” readiness, ensuring the community has the tools and resources needed to respond quickly and effectively to natural disasters, public health emergencies and other crises.

Tribal Emergency Manager Clint Davis and Emergency Management Coordinator Cal Bray led the demonstration. Mark Punzel from DLX provided support and helped coordinate the event.

“This system is designed to give us rapid capability in almost any environment,” Davis said. “It allows us to establish a secure, comfortable, and functional space within minutes, which is invaluable during emergencies.”

The 18-by-12-foot portable, climate-controlled shelter is equipped with a built-in HVAC unit and provides flexible space for use as a temporary Emergency Operations Center, medical triage site or community shelter.

According to the release, Chief Carlton Rhodes of Grays Harbor Fire District 1 and Chief Nathan Drake of West Thurston Regional Fire Authority both praised the Chehalis Tribe’s investment in advanced response technology, noting that regional coordination is becoming increasingly critical as wildfire risk, severe weather and infrastructure challenges grow.

“This is a prime example of forward-thinking preparedness,” Drake said. “Having partners like the Chehalis Tribe equipped with systems like this strengthens the resilience of the entire region.”

Daniel Ravenel, emergency manager for the Quinault Nation, and Jackie LaVerne, Emergency Management Program manager at The Evergreen State College, also attended the event.

Members of the Tribal Public Safety team supported the setup and later hosted a community gathering, serving hot dogs, chips and cookies while distributing fire blankets to tribal members.