News briefs

Ocean Shores set to present ‘state of the city’ at town hall tonight

The city of Ocean Shores will present a State of the City update at town hall at at the Ocean Shores Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

The city is encouraging residents to kick off the new year with a community engagement event highlighting city accomplishments since 2024, and an update on ongoing projects. Residents are asked to “bring your ideas, priorities, and enthusiasm to share. Together, let’s make a positive impact on our community’s future.”

Can’t attend in person? Join remotely via Zoom and tune in to the live stream.

“Stay informed, join the conversation, and be part of our community from wherever you are.”

ZOOM:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83070607564?pwd=S5kTaf05s5EYPM2F70jRigU7ANQ8il.1

Webinar ID: 830 7060 7564

Passcode: 880605

+12532050468,,83070607564#,,,,*880605# US

+12532158782,,83070607564#,,,,*880605# US (Tacoma)

Hoquiam seeks Councilor Hinchen’s replacement

When Hoquiam Ward 6 city councilor Dave Hinchen resigned abruptly via Facebook screed on Jan. 23, the move left an empty seat on the council, which the city is actively looking to fill.

The city is seeking interested candidates to fill the Ward 6 vacancy. The individual must live within the boundaries of the 6th Ward as outlined in the Ward map and descriptions adopted by the council. Any interested party is encouraged to submit a letter of interest with their full name, address, and a brief summary stating why they would like to fill this vacancy.

Letters are due no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Letters should be mailed to:

City of Hoquiam

Attn: Kayla Neilsen

609 8th Street

Hoquiam, WA 98550

Aberdeen CTE program hosts Business After Hours event

The Career and Technical Program (CTE) at Aberdeen High School hosted a Greater Grays Harbor Inc. After Hours event recently. Members of the business community were treated to hors d’oeuvres prepared by students in the culinary program and were able to tour the school and visit CTE classrooms.

“I think both our guests and our staff had a great time,” said Lynn Green, co-superintendent and CTE Director. “We definitely won’t be waiting as long before we host again.”

The last time After Hours visited was shortly after Aberdeen High School opened 19 years ago.

Fire district seeks volunteers

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue is seeking motivated volunteers to join its team and become firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Training is provided, no experience necessary. Must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid WA State Driver’s License and the ability to pass a background check. Be a part of something bigger, and give back to your community in it’s time of need! Download an application at www.eghfr.org/volunteer or email us at pio@eghfr.org

McCleary Wildcat Booster seeking jean donations

McCleary Wildcat Boosters is running a Share The Love Jean Drive that will run through February 20. New to gently used newborn to adult sizes are needed. The jeans can be dropped off at the McCleary School.

Lincoln Elementary playground has a new addition

Lincoln Elementary recently held a ribbon-cutting opening the new climbing structure on the playground. The ribbon cutting was a special movement to share a word of thanks for those responsible. Financial support was provided by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and the Hoquiam School District. The maintenance department at Hoquiam School District prepped and shaped the site for the installation.

The ribbon cutting was attended by Lincoln students, along with Eric Potts and Jessica Hoover from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, School Board Directors Tanya Anderson and Daisy Russell, and Lincoln Elementary ASB officers.

Elma High School students seeking donation for Memorial Chair community service project

Elma High School students are working on a Memorial Chair community service project with the Washington chapter of Rolling Thunder. They are seeking the donation of a chair that holds importance to the Elma community. Once a chair is selected, they will refurbish it so that it pays respect and recognizes POWs. The hope is to dedicate the chair and accompanying plaques at the Elma High School Veterans Day Assembly next school year. For questions, contact staff advisor Tim Livingston.