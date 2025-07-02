New Lewis County rules would include burn restrictions from July 1 through Oct. 15 every year

A dry spring and low water levels have prompted Lewis County to take action to prevent uncontrolled summer fires.

To provide greater predictability and consistency for the public and emergency service personnel, the Lewis County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution Tuesday, July 1, that, if passed, will institute a yearly burn ban, according to a news release from the county.

Beginning this year, the restrictions will be in effect from July 1 through Oct. 15 every year.

If approved by commissioners, starting at 12:01 a.m. July 1, the Lewis County Fire marshal will officially enact the first seasonal burn restrictions for all unincorporated areas of Lewis County. These restrictions will remain in place through Oct. 15, unless lifted earlier by the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.

Under the new annual restrictions, outdoor burning is prohibited on all lands regulated by Lewis County except for recreational campfires in designated campgrounds and on private lands, if those are built in the following manner:

The campfire can be no greater than three feet in diameter and must have a ring constructed of metal, stone or brick eight inches above surface with a two-foot-wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire must have an area at least 10 feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a five-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged garden hose.

Campfires must be completely extinguished by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

Campfires must be completely extinguished by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

The burn restrictions apply to applicants who currently hold an open burning permit.

The current burning permit expiration date will now be midnight, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

All land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning will be restricted until further notice.

For further information concerning outdoor burning or the restrictions being imposed, contact County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford 360-740-2696.

The fire marshal’s office is in the Lewis County Public Services building, located at 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis.