National Night Out round-up

According to the official website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Several municipalities in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are set to host National Night Out events tonight:

Aberdeen

Members of the Aberdeen Police and Fire Departments, the Aberdeen Police Explorers, and Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) will be making appearances at registered community events throughout the city.

Cosmopolis

Highland Park

Free hot dogs, live music

5-7 p.m.

Elma

10th St. Park

Food, music, dog microchipping event

5-7 p.m.

Hoquiam

Tonight, neighborhoods throughout Hoquiam will join forces with over 16,000 communities for the “National Night Out” against crime. Hoquiam has been a proud participant for many years. Most block parties are from 6 to 9 p.m.

McCleary

Beehive Retirement Home and City Hall

Food, bouncy house, exhibits

6-8 p.m.

Montesano

Fleet Street Park

The Montesano Kiwanis Club will be cooking free hot dogs, and the Montesano Thriftway will be there providing free ice cream sandwiches.

5-7 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Convention Center Parking Lot

Free hot dogs, chips and pop; raffles, giveaways and more; face painting and bouncy house; live music.

5-7 p.m.

Raymond/South Bend

Riverfront Park

Bouncy houses, food and music

4-8 p.m.

Westport

Westport City Park

Games, food, raffle

5:30-8 p.m.