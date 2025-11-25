Music events across Grays Harbor

November 25, 2025 1:30 am
All In plays Rediviva in Aberdeen on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m.
It is a festive time of year and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you in the spirit. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Clam Hammer

Friday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.

Cascade Pizza and Bar in Elma

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

This Way Out

Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

All In

Rediviva

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m.

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Ken Albert and Christine Hill

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Art Center

All In

Galway Bay Irish Pub, Restaurant and Gift Shop

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

December ‘Round the World

The North Beach Singers

Pacific Beach Community Church

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.

Galilean Lutheran Church

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank

Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive

Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Chris Guenther

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center