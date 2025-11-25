Music events across Grays Harbor

It is a festive time of year and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you in the spirit. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Clam Hammer
Friday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.
Cascade Pizza and Bar in Elma
Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
This Way Out
Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport
Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.
All In
Rediviva
Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m.
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Ken Albert and Christine Hill
Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Art Center
All In
Galway Bay Irish Pub, Restaurant and Gift Shop
Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
December ‘Round the World
The North Beach Singers
Pacific Beach Community Church
Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.
Galilean Lutheran Church
Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank
Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive
Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Chris Guenther
Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
New Year’s Eve Bash
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center