Murray urges Trump to reconsider denial of disaster declaration

Severe storms resulted in extensive damage to critical infrastructure, parks, cultural sites, schools, public buildings and more, resulting in over $34 million in damages across six counties, including Grays Harbor

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, led Washington state’s entire Congressional delegation, including Emily Randall (D, District 6), in sending a letter Wednesday night to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider the denial of Washington state’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration as a result of the devastating windstorms, heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides caused by a bomb cyclone that struck Washington state in November 2024.

“As representatives of Washington state, we earnestly request that you carefully reconsider this decision and approve the state’s pending appeal without further delay,” the bipartisan group of members wrote.

“From Grays Harbor, Pacific and Wahkiakum to King, Snohomish, and Walla Walla counties, the storm’s impact was severe, far-reaching and well-documented. One of the most destructive storms in recent history, it overwhelmed public infrastructure, endangered lives, and left residents across the state grappling with long-term consequences. This is precisely the kind of catastrophic event for which the federal declaration process was designed. The state’s request outlines over $34 million in damages across these six counties — costs that local governments cannot and should not be expected to shoulder alone,” the Members wrote.

“Disaster declarations are not symbolic, they are critical lifelines for communities in crisis. Washington state’s first responders, local governments, and emergency management professionals have done everything within their means to begin recovery, but the scale of the damage requires federal support through the Public Assistance Program and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Anything less unnecessarily places our communities, infrastructure and long-term stability at an unacceptable risk.”

“We remain committed to working with you to secure the support our constituents urgently need,” the Members concluded.